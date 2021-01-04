For many of us, the important stories about fracking right now are the local communities organizing to rein it in to protect their neighborhoods. It’s easy to understand why this is happening: mountains of evidence show how fracking harms our health, our air, and our water. People who live near fracking wells are more likely to suffer from increased asthma attacks, headaches, and severe fatigue, while recent studies point to lower birth weights and infant health problems in communities near wells. Fracking exacerbates air pollution problems like ground-level ozone and has been linked to hundreds of cases of water contamination or other drinking water impacts, as well as pollution of streams and rivers.