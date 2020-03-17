“The truth is messy,” he said, speaking in his living room where steam rising from the mill was visible through the window. “The biggest collision of those two [positions] in American politics is right here in Pennsylvania. It’s happening across the street there. And it’s happening anywhere else where you have a fringe of our party claiming you can walk away from all of this, and then at the same time lamenting, ‘where did all the jobs go?’ Where did all the union jobs go?' Or you wonder, ‘why are they voting for that crazy man in the red hat?’ Because he’s not trying to run my job out of existence."