The main library has gone through a major renovation as have many branch libraries. She reorganized the 54 branches into clusters resulting in far fewer closures when having to cope with the inevitable swings in staffing availability. She promoted after school learning programs and summer reading, modernized the main branch adding a teen center and a kitchen to provide cooking lessons. She saved the Rosenbach Museum by having the Free Library take over that financially ailing institution. When the Annie E. Casey foundation provided money to cities to launch an initiative to have all children reading at grade level by the end of third grade, Reardon committed the library to facilitate this program in Philadelphia. In a very important way while modernizing the Free Library, Reardon ensured that it met the needs of underserved neighborhoods more effectively.