Siobhan Reardon, the longtime leader of the Free Library of Philadelphia, resigned Thursday, after employee complaints about racial discrimination in the workplace led Mayor Jim Kenney and some library trustees to pressure her to step down.
“It has been an incredible 12 years full of highs and lows, and we have achieved much during this time,” Reardon wrote in her resignation letter to the chairs of the two boards that run the independent library system. “I leave knowing that the mandate that the Boards gave me years ago — to turn the Free Library into a world class, 21st Century Library — has largely been achieved.”
The resignation is the latest local reverberation of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Concerns about racial discrimination in the library system had been simmering for years. But they came to a head in June, when members of a group called the Concerned Black Workers of the Free Library of Philadelphia sent an open letter to management saying they face discrimination on a regular basis, are paid less than white colleagues, and are being asked to return to work without a plan to keep them safe from the coronavirus.
Reardon’s letter did not address recent controversies at the library.
Pamela Dembe, who chairs the Free Library board of trustees, praised Reardon in an email to trustees.
"For a dozen years Siobhan Reardon has worked tirelessly and with great imagination, with the able inspiration and energy of our amazing library workers, to transform libraries,” Dembe wrote. “In the last several months, events have overtaken us all. The health consequences of Covid-19 and the long-overdue wider rage about deeply imbedded racism have brought us to a point where the Free Library, like many other institutions must make very major changes if we are to most effectively serve our employees and our patrons.”
The Free Library has not announced a plan for replacing Reardon.
Kenney, who had worked behind the scenes in recent days to force Reardon’s resignation, on Thursday thanked her for her service but said the library needed to transition.
“The Free Library of Philadelphia strives to be a welcoming and inclusive public space, and that mission must endure. After hearing calls for reform from Library employees and the public, it is clear that a change in leadership is necessary during these unprecedented times,” Kenney said in a statement. “Our administration stands in solidarity with the Free Library’s Black employees, and the countless others who have made their voices heard.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.