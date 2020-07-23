"﻿For a dozen years Siobhan Reardon has worked tirelessly and with great imagination, with the able inspiration and energy of our amazing library workers, to transform libraries,” Dembe wrote. “In the last several months, events have overtaken us all. The health consequences of Covid-19 and the long-overdue wider rage about deeply imbedded racism have brought us to a point where the Free Library, like many other institutions must make very major changes if we are to most effectively serve our employees and our patrons.”