I saw it as my burden to bear, a sacrifice that would serve as my consecration. So, to avoid future missteps, I came out to my youth pastors. They were the only people who knew I was gay. My parents didn’t know, my sister didn’t know, none of my best friends knew. I made this decision to abstain from my tendencies. Like sponsors in AA, my pastors spoke with me weekly to help me stay on this path, and I could call them whenever I wanted to check myself. Once I left for college in Richmond, I did the same thing with my campus minister.