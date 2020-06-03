In the predawn hours Wednesday, the city unceremoniously removed the controversial statue of former mayor, police commissioner, and conservative icon Frank Rizzo.
Some TV news stations were on the scene to capture the massive artwork being rigged with straps and then wobbled back and forth before being yanked from its base in front of the main entrance to the Municipal Services Building across the street from City Hall. It was then taken away to an unannounced location.
Shortly before 5 a.m., Pennsylvania National Guard troops stood quietly behind metal barricades as TV cameras were lined up on the other side. The only people around were the homeless still sleeping next to the plaza where Rizzo once waved to his beloved city.
Mayor Jim Kenney has for the last three years pledged to move the Rizzo statue to another location. Since 2017, calls to remove the statue have intensified, kicked off by a national reckoning over monuments to Confederate figures. In the fall, his administration announced the statue would be moved sometime in 2021 in tandem with the reconstruction of Thomas Paine Plaza.
That timeline was accelerated in the past few days as protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed by a police officer, have swept the city. During Saturday’s protests, the statue was graffitied and protesters attempted to set it on fire. The statue was cleaned in the early morning on Sunday, prompting criticism that such a controversial symbol was given priority over the other destruction around Center City.
On Monday, Kenney said at a news conference that he planned to move the statue later in the month, and that he “never liked” it.
“I can’t wait to see it go away,” he said.
Brian Heiss, 35, was walking to work just after and stopped to take pictures of the historic scene. He learned about the removal on Twitter from a TV reporter.
“I was thrilled. I think the statue being removed is a great thing,” Heiss said. “It’s a nice gesture. But the systematic racism and systemic injustice that it represents is what the voices out here are pushing for. I think we can end that horrible system that’s been plaguing this city for decades if we keep our voices united.”
Heiss said he participated in the protest Saturday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. “I think the statue will wind up in South Philly where a lot of folks really — he’s beloved down there,” Heiss said. He added that if that’s where it does end up, the statue will still be divisive.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.