By 1870, after decades’ agitation, the ballot box seemed within reach: The 15th Amendment gave votes to black men. (Women had to fight another half century.) To celebrate, Catto, Frederick Douglass, and thousands of others marched for five miles in Philadelphia streets. Some whites greeted them with stones, garbage, even gunfire. Douglass said he felt the 15th Amendment shielding him like “the hide of a rhinoceros.”