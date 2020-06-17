A day after city workers covered up a statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia, crews made similar moves Wednesday morning on a 106-foot-tall Columbus monument along the Delaware River.
The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, which maintains the monument but was not responsible for its construction, said in a statement Tuesday the statue “does not align with DRWC’s mission to create and maintain a safe and welcome space for all.”
The nonprofit organization said the base of the monument is being covered “in an effort to protect public safety” and “reduce continued pain” as they launch a public process to consider the fate of the statue, which could lead to its removal.
On Tuesday, city workers covered up a statue of Columbus in Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia. The statue has drawn dozens of people every day since Saturday who claim to be protecting the structure from being torn down as the nation grapples with its history of racism and how to handle monuments to controversial figures. The group has at times grown violent, and some observers say police allowed them to assault people who took issue with their stance.
While some in Philadelphia, particularly its Italian American community, herald Columbus as an explorer with a special connection to their heritage, his likeness causes pain for many others. Most historians agree there’s no evidence Columbus ever set foot in mainland North America, but did take several trips to the Caribbean, where he directed the enslavement and killing of thousands of Indigenous people.
DRWC said in its statement that the monument “is a focus of controversy and pain for many people in the Philadelphia region and around the country as it fails to address atrocities committed against indigenous peoples.”
The statue cost more than $1 million and was created by famed architect Robert Venturi. It was built in 1992 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ voyage in 1492, the same year the portion of Delaware Avenue south of Spring Garden Street was renamed Columbus Boulevard.
The monument was funded by a group called America 500 Anniversary Corp., which was made up primarily of Italian American businessmen and politicians and has since dissolved.
The monument has been debated since its construction. Protesters staged a demonstration outside the dedication ceremony in October 1992, and the statue was vandalized the same day when a group of people dressed in traditional Native American garb allegedly splattered red paint on it.
“It may once have been easy to build a heroic monument to Columbus and the discovery of the New World,” wrote former Inquirer architecture critic Thomas Hine in a December 1992 piece, “but in 1992, it is more difficult. These are not great times for either heroes or monuments.”