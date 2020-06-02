The fire of these protests is here, and the accelerant is structural racism. This is not a pass-fail test for the city of simply decrying racism. It’s a test of our collective action. Are we holding the flame to the system, or are we criminalizing protesters and permitting state-sanctioned violence like beatings and tear gassing? Black leaders consider this a clarion call from the margins, demanding that you not just hear and visualize our communities’ rage, but our demand that all Philadelphians stop colluding with unjust systems that you are gate-keepers for, such as a political establishment that in 1985, even under a black mayor, bombed the MOVE house and killed 11 black people, and today has yet to formally apologize for the bombing.