But when Nader was finally arrested on those repulsive charges last week -- as he attempted to re-enter the United States for medical treatment -- there were other interesting things on his mobile phones that had nothing to do with young boys and everything to do with Nader’s relationships with powerful older men. For example, text messages between Nader and United Arab Emirates (UAE) autocrat Prince Mohammad bin Zayed, recently described on the front pages of the New York Times as “the most powerful Arab ruler.” And other communications with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s powerful Prince Mohammad bin Salman -- who has implausibly denied any role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi -- and other top Middle East emissaries.