Today, Camden’s drop in overall crime means the city is the safest it has been in 50 years and neighborhoods that heard more gunfire than laughter are bouncing back. Over $190 million has been invested by private developers and government entities to improve the housing stock in Camden, 700 abandoned or blighted structures in Camden have been demolished by local government, and $100 million is being spent by the state, county, and city to create, rehabilitate, and expand parks and open space in the city. An additional $100 million in philanthropic funds have been committed by national, regional, and local institutions to improve neighborhoods, including the $1 million Norcross Foundation, NFI, the Michaels Organization, and American Water, among others, committed to helping Camden-based nonprofits carry out their missions.