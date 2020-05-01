No one can force you to look for a bright side in a bad situation. Some moments, like the one we’re all in now, are just plain awful — a time for pragmatism, not saccharine positivity. We’re frazzled, bored, and worried about ourselves and loved ones, all of us divided up between the sick and the healthy, the essential and the unemployed.

Somehow, over the last six weeks, the closed golf course near my home became an unexpected getaway for me. I’ve never golfed 18 holes in my life, and just as I’ve vowed to never watch Titanic, I never will. In 2017, when I needed to move, I wanted to rent a small, possibly haunted house with no neighbors, but my kids protested. They don’t golf, either, but here we are, in a townhouse by Valleybrook Country Club in Camden County. Sometimes when I’m out front, reapplying duct tape to my car’s fender, golf carts buzz past me on the street on the way to the clubhouse.