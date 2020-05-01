On nicer days during the pandemic, I’d see close to a hundred people on the course, young and old, doing the same things, not to mention rogue golfers who decided to play there anyway. In the past, I’d only run on the course at night, and I stopped when I sprained an ankle on a branch. I’ve visited the bar at the clubhouse every now and then, and in the winter, when it snows, the course’s hills have long been a destination for sledding. Golf course management never tried to stop the sledding, and didn’t come after any of us for breaking the rules during the pandemic.