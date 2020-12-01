Hallahan is the first all-girls Catholic diocesan school in the country and will soon enter its 120th year. Our school has produced lawyers, physicians, scientists, educators, nurses, and businesswomen who have contributed to our community immensely. Hallahan is a model of diversity, bringing together young women from across the city who are Asian, African American, Caucasian, and Latino and represent religions of all faiths. The school was founded on providing an education for girls of immigrant families when no one else would consider unlocking the power of this asset. To this day, the families of students make great sacrifices to allow their daughters the opportunity to experience an education based on excellence and moral values. Now, more than ever, young women need Hallahan to give them the support, guidance, and encouragement to break glass ceilings and achieve their highest dreams.