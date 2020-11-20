Donning red Mickey Mouse headbands in a nod to their mascot, and holding signs that read “No faith in Hallahan means no faith in us” and “Save our home,” the group marched from the school at 19th and Wood Streets to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia offices near 17th and Race. They knelt in front of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, loudly reciting the Hail Mary and Our Father in unison. They were praying for an extra special intention: the future of the country’s first all-girls’ Catholic diocesan high school.