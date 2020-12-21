But unlike in past years, we won’t go out to dinner at the fancy restaurant where they normally make reservations months in advance. Instead, we’ll dress up, and my boyfriend and his mom will recreate a version of the restaurant’s menu at home. We won’t go to the movies the day after Christmas. During our six-hour drive, we won’t stop for bathroom breaks; to do so would mar our festive celebration with worry. Instead, we’ll simply expand our now months-long bubble of two to a bubble of four for a week.