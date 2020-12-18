We don’t yet know if a vaccinated individual can still spread COVID. If they can, the rampant asymptomatic spread will be particularly problematic for folks like me until it is essentially eradicated. If it turns out that they can’t, it’s all the more reason to vaccinate as soon as possible to protect everyone around you. You may not even realize that you personally love and care about someone who won’t respond well to the vaccine. An estimated 70%-90% of people with primary immunodeficiencies are still undiagnosed worldwide.