Here’s why this proposed merger between Jefferson and Einstein is problematic and violates our laws: First, the change could destabilize health care in North Philadelphia. Einstein is a critical provider for the region’s most vulnerable citizens. It ably serves patients who are low-income people of color, with around 40 percent of area residents living below the poverty line. Serving these patients is crucial, but doesn’t pay well because of how insurance companies and the government reimburse for this care. The parties argue that the only way to serve this population is for these two companies to merge. I disagree and our analysis tells a different story.