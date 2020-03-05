Health care in Philadelphia is at an inflection point that we must address and do so quickly. The news over the past few months has been alarming. We witnessed the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital – taken over by California-based for-profit American Academic Health System two years prior. That same system also put the future at risk for St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and its actions may also result in some 530 residency slots leaving our city’s academic medical centers. Jefferson, Einstein, Temple and others, stepped up and stepped in to help the many patients, doctors and caregivers impacted by the sudden closure of Hahnemann, for one simple reason … it was the right thing to do. Just last week, Mercy Hospital in West Philadelphia, owned by Michigan-based Trinity Health, announced its closure.