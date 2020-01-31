Every parish secretary along the way had stories for me — seeing a newlywed Joe jogging in the morning or much later seeing Kobe at ACME with his mom and a basketball always under his arm — but none had Kobe’s baptism record. He was only there for a year before moving to the Main Line. The record gap begins with his 1978 birth at Lankenau Hospital then launches like a three-point shot some nine years ahead to his First Communion in rural Cireglio, Italy.