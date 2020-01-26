Basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif., near Los Angeles, on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Times and other outlets reported that a helicopter with five people aboard, including Bryant, crashed into a hillside and burst into flames amid foggy conditions. The crash caused a brush fire that made it difficult for firefighters and other emergency workers to get to the helicopter.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. local time, 1 p.m. Eastern. The department posted on Twitter that it would hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Eastern to give further details.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also a passenger on the helicopter when it crashed, according to ESPN. Names of the other passengers have not yet been confirmed.
Bryant, a 41-year-old Philadelphia native, went from Lower Merion High School to the NBA in 1996 and became one of the great stars in the sport’s history. He won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played his entire 20-season pro career, including against the 76ers in 2001. He was the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player, a 15-time All-Star and a two-time scoring champion.
He was the No. 3 all-time scorer in NBA history until Saturday night, when LeBron James passed him. Coincidentally, James now plays for the Lakers, and reached the mark in a game against the 76ers.
James recalled listening to Bryant when the superstar came to speak at a childhood basketball camp.
“I remember one thing he said: If you want to be great at it, or want to be one of the greats, you’ve got to put the work in,” James said. “There’s no substitution for work ... He was just immortal offensively because of his skill set and his work ethic.”
Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jay Williams was in tears speaking about Bryant on ESPN2.
“I don’t know how to define the greatest in his legacy. It’s one of those things that can’t be put into words... It was this aura he had around him,” Williams said. "“It was greatness, man. I can’t explain greatness.”
In 2003, Bryant was charged with attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He had said the two had consensual sex. Prosecutors later dropped the felony sexual assault charge against Bryant at the request of the accuser.
Bryant spent part of his childhood in Italy, where his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, played professionally. Joe was also a Philadelphia native, attending Bartram High and La Salle before turning pro.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.