What occurred to me as I received the news about Kobe is the incredible difference one person can make on the world. I listened from Jerusalem to reports about Kobe from American, Israeli, European news outlets, including Al-Jazeera, to all reporting on the tragedy and the magnitude of the loss. And I could not help but wonder, as we recall what happened 75 years ago, in a place where over a million Jews were murdered, what would the world have been like had they not been killed. How many “Kobes” would there have been? How many might have become renowned as athletes, scholars, scientists, engineers, architects or even rabbis? How would the world have been changed for the better had they lived?