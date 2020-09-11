Six months in, I’m better but not well. With the CT scan results, I was able to see a lung doctor, who gave me a firm diagnosis of post-COVID-19 damage. He said it was almost certain my entire family had the disease, despite our test results. With his help, as well as acupuncture, yoga, and vitamins, I’m starting to finally see some slow, halting improvements in my health. I’ve joined online communities full of thousands of other long-haulers whose experiences have validated my own. Now that I’ve started to believe I really am sick, I’ve allowed myself rest. My son, similarly, is starting to improve.