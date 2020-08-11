Virginia Hamilton, 63, of West Oak Lane, said she spent four or five days on a ventilator at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia before transferring to MossRehab for 16 days. She needed help walking and her voice was “fuzzy” and “squeaky” from the breathing tube. She got speech therapy and used bikes that strengthened her arms and legs. By June 2, she was back at work as a peer counselor at Friends Hospital, a job that requires a lot of walking. She’s riding the bus again and caring for her father, who has dementia. She still coughs occasionally, but feels normal. And very grateful. “It’s like I got a renewed lift on life, a second chance, you could say,” she said.