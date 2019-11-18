A radical transformation in how we police. We do not need to answer every societal problem with arrests and imprisonment. That’s deeply embedded in our muscle memory, but it hasn’t worked. Broken windows policing, stop-and-frisk practices, and the war on drugs have not made us safer. Stop-and-frisk actions in Philadelphia, for example, resulted in gun recovery in less than 1% of all stops. What those policies have done, however, is lead to alarming rates of arrests for black and brown boys and men. The next commissioner should pledge to focus on solving the serious violent crimes that are harming the community instead of harassing citizens for low-level offenses.