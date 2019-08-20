This is a developing story and will be updated.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross abruptly resigned Tuesday, a day after a woman in the department claimed in a lawsuit that he ignored her complaints of another officer’s sexual harassment because she had previously broken off a two-year affair with the police commissioner.
Mayor Jim Kenney did not address that specific allegation in a news release announcing the departure, five days after he had proclaimed Ross “the best police commissioner in America.”
Instead, he said that Ross had not adequately responded to allegations of racial and sexual discrimination within the department, which were included in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint and subsequent lawsuit filed by Cpl. Audra McCowan — the woman who alleged the affair — and Patrol Officer Jennifer Allen.
“I do not believe the Police Department has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women — especially women of color,” Kenney said.
Ross did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.
The claim of an affair is referenced in just one paragraph of the amended complaint, which was filed by McCowan and Allen Monday. McCowan is black, and Allen is black and Hispanic, according to the complaint, and both are married to city police officers.
According to the complaint, McCowan texted and called Ross in February to tell him about a male colleague who repeatedly sexually harassed her.
The complaint says that Ross responded by asking, “So why don’t you just order his dumb ass to go sit down and get out of your face?” During the same conversation, McCowan alleges, Ross said he would “school” her on sexual harassment — and that he was standing in the way of her complaints getting addressed “in retribution for breaking off their two-year affair” between 2009 and 2011.
Neither the previous EEOC complaint, nor an earlier version of the lawsuit, mentioned the alleged affair, and an attorney for the women, Ian M. Bryson, declined to elaborate on the allegations in a phone interview Tuesday night.
Kenney, in his statement, said: “I believe new leadership will help us continue to reform the Department and show that racial, ethnic, and gender discrimination simply will not be tolerated.”
The turn of events shocked members of the city’s criminal justice and political establishments — and came just days after Ross helped negotiate the surrender of a gunman accused of shooting six city cops during a 7½-hour standoff in Tioga. At a news conference about the shooting on Thursday, Kenney called Ross “the best police commissioner in America.”
Tuesday night, Rochelle Bilal, president of the Guardian Civic League, a black officers’ union, and the Democratic nominee for sheriff, answered a reporter’s call by picking up the phone and saying: “I have no idea.”
John McNesby, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, said: “They’re forcing him out. We were classmates in the academy. It’s just a kick in the gut. He did a great job for the city, for more than three decades. He’s well-respected. I think the city is going to miss him.”
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke said he was “deeply saddened” by Ross’ resignation, but added that “it is very troubling to learn of allegations of sexual harassment and gender and racial discrimination within the department. We must have zero tolerance for harassment or discrimination of any kind within the police department and any city agency.”
Kenney said Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter would become acting commissioner while the city begins a search for Ross’ replacement.
Ross joined the Police Department in 1989. He worked patrol in Olney’s 35th District before moving up to more prominent assignments in the Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs. In 2005, then-Police Commissioner Sylvester Johnson made Ross a deputy commissioner, and he later served as then-Commissioner Charles Ramsey’s first deputy for eight years.
Staff writers Ellie Silverman and Jenice Armstrong contributed to this article.