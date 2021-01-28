The March for Life is now headed by Jeanne Mancini, who is encountering her own struggle after this month’s special election that provided Democrats with control of both the legislative and executive branches. President Joe Biden has made clear that he will continue to maintain distance between the pro-life teachings of his Catholic faith and his pro-choice policy agenda. He will also end his long-standing support of an amendment that prohibits federal funds from being used to pay for abortions. While he may not have the backing of the Roman Catholic hierarchy on this issue, President Biden does have the blessing of Reverend Raphael Warnock, who clinched the Senate for the Dems as a firmly pro-choice Christian.