So what are Catholics like us to do with our ethical convictions that cannot — at least at this time — become the law of the land? Again, Aquinas advises that when applying general moral principles, one must take account of the social context and discern how best to apply them. In such circumstances, Aquinas advised that we are to choose the greater good and the lesser evil. The greater good that is achievable now is to significantly reduce the number of abortions with effective social services. Fully confident in the deep commitments of Vice President Biden to his Catholic faith and especially to its social teachings, he — not Trump — is the one who will implement this accommodation.