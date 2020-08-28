Colorado and Washington, as well as the other states allowing adult sales, have licensed for-profit companies to produce and sell cannabis. If Pennsylvania were to buck this trend and adopt a state-store approach for cannabis as it does for liquor, the state could keep the “profits” instead of having them go to private retailers. Since the government would set the price, it also might avoid the large price drops seen in other states. In Oregon, for instance, the retail price for cannabis flower dropped from about $10 a gram in October 2016 to less than $5 a gram in December 2018.