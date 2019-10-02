Marijuana prohibition, through tough-on-crime enforcement and its collateral consequences, has disproportionately impacted low-income and communities of color, and continues to do so to this day. While research shows white people use marijuana at the same rate as, and in many cases more than black or brown people, those arrested for marijuana possession are overwhelmingly black and brown. In fact, a 2017 ACLU of Pennsylvania report examined data from the Uniform Crime Reporting System from 2010-2016 and found that black adults were 3.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession. When Philadelphia was removed from the picture—where civil offenses have replaced criminal arrests since October 2014—the racial disparity grew to 6.1 times greater.