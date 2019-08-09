I get that. When I was 18, I refused to serve in the military and instead did two years of national service where I worked daily as a medic on ambulances. It was a hard period in my life. I’d just graduated from high school and everyone I knew went into the military. I felt socially isolated and every conversation I had with a stranger quickly became a political argument when they asked why I hadn’t joined the military. But putting on the uniform of Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, made me feel like I was contributing to my country and community. I was pitching in, fighting that good fight. I couldn’t go into a slump or use drugs indiscriminately or go shoot up some place — because I was needed on the ambulance tomorrow morning.