Take this real-life mortality story we encountered as an example. We’ll call her Maria, a young Philadelphia woman who had a long history of depression and multiple admissions to the hospital for suicide attempts. She found out she was pregnant and at the same time that she had HIV. With the help of her social worker, she attended all her doctor’s appointments and consistently took her HIV medications to ensure the virus wouldn’t transmit to her baby during her pregnancy. She had an uncomplicated birth and was discharged home from the hospital. Six months later, she committed suicide.