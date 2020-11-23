So why don’t our members support expanding access to healthcare for Pennsylvania? Perhaps because health insurance companies like Blue Cross Blue Shield have given tens of thousands of dollars to Evans, Scanlon, and Dean’s campaigns. I am sick and tired of hearing what is achievable and affordable from politicians who confer with an army of corporate lobbyists. These same politicians enjoy first-class healthcare paid for by taxpayers and we have every right to expect the same. It is our task to wake the American working class from our forty-year slumber and organize ourselves in such a way that our calls for change can no longer be ignored by our members of Congress.