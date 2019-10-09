To prove murder of the first-degree under Pennsylvania law, it is necessary for the prosecution to prove that the defendant willfully, deliberately and with premeditation killed another. Pennsylvania case law has consistently held that the requirements of deliberation and premeditation are met whenever there is a conscious purpose to bring about death. The cases further hold that the specific intent to kill can be formulated in a fraction of a second. And, because a person generally intends the consequences of his act, a specific intent to kill may be inferred from the fact that the accused used a deadly weapon to inflict injury on a vital part of the victim’s body.