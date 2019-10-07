The man accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer near Rittenhouse Square last year will be tried for voluntary manslaughter instead of third-degree murder after a judge on Monday approved a request by District Attorney Larry Krasner to downgrade charges in the case.
Common Pleas Court Judge Glenn B. Bronson ruled that Krasner’s office had provided enough reasoning in a motion filed Friday to justify its decision to drop the murder charge. Prosecutors wrote that seeking to convict Michael White of manslaughter instead of murder in the killing of Sean Schellenger was “the most likely way to secure a just conviction” in the case.
Bronson’s ruling marked the opening of White’s trial, which is expected to last until at least next week. Jury selection was slated to begin later Monday morning, and lawyers were expected to give opening remarks to jurors on Thursday.
Several of Schellenger’s supporters sighed at Bronson’s ruling and then temporarily left the courtroom. They did not comment afterward; Bronson told those in the audience that relatives, friends, and lawyers should not speak to the media during the trial.
On Friday, Schellenger’s mother, Linda, criticized Krasner’s desire to reduce the charges, saying the jury should be allowed to decide White’s fate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.