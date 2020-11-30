Voting for President Donald Trump while also supporting a law that raises the minimum wage? At first glance, you might think it impossible. Trump’s campaign platform made no mention of increasing the minimum wage. Though he often claims to be on the side of American workers, many of his trade and economic policies hurt American companies and cost American jobs. Yet on Nov. 3, Florida voted 60-40 in favor of Amendment 2, a ballot measure to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by Sept. 30, 2026. Nearly 11 million Florida voters supported this measure. This is the same Florida where five of the six statewide elected partisan offices are held by Republicans, who typically oppose minimum wage increases.