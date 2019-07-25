My career would be very different today if my clients had to pay me $15 an hour when I started mowing lawns when I was a teenager. I’m not sure anybody would want to pay that much to a high school student with no resume who’s running his own landscaping business. But because I had the opportunity to gain job experience working at an entry-level wage, I was able to pursue the American dream, eventually founding a tree removal service more than a decade ago. I’d like to expand, but a higher minimum wage will make that difficult, if not impossible.