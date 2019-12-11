Which all begs a question that I have asked again and again as I’ve made my way in politics: where is the Republican party to compete in Philadelphia? Voters in the 190th and elsewhere are being ripped off – and they know it. They are ill-served by the present crop of elected officials, and not just on corruption (school choice is another such issue I wrote on last week). If only we had a Republican Party that bothered to come in and listen to Philadelphia’s voters, maybe we’d all gain a better, more accountable political system for everybody.