The Mummers Parade is a major part of the city’s self-image and its wider cultural fame. Not everyone, but throngs of people, love it — you know who you are. The string bands and fancy brigades are overwhelmingly year-round, hardworking folks who sustain themselves by renting out for parades, conventions, parties, and festivals. Clubs are self-sufficient, members shell out of pocket for supplies, and their costumes and materials are a significant investment. City prize money flew away years ago.