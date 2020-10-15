When my family and beloved community of supporters called into the Philadelphia Police Department’s Civilian Affairs Unit, they were told that the U.S. Marshals had retrieved me; that ICE had custody of me (I am a U.S. Citizen, in case that’s a question); or that I was en route to Virginia — all while I was detained in the basement of the Roundhouse without PPE to protect myself and other detainees during a huge spike of COVID transmission in Philadelphia.