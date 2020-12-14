Every student in a fieldwork or clinical rotation course is required to complete a class on COVID-19, and before we can report to any site we check in with an app, indicating whether we have experienced any symptoms, in which case we stay home and indicate anyone we may have been in contact with. That hasn’t been an issue for me, or other students I know. We’re staying as safe as we can, because we’ve seen the impact of COVID. We see how tired the working nurses are and so take all the precautions. I live right off campus, and really the only time I leave is to go to the hospital for my clinical. The only other students I interact with are in my clinical group. When I come home after a rotation, I wash my scrubs separately.