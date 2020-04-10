In these unprecedented times, I know that we must prioritize the safety of patients and students. Schools reasonably must regard students both for the potential liability of placing them in harm’s way and as potential spreaders of this disease. But we are adults and should have been given the opportunity to make this decision for ourselves. We have a great deal of relevant practical clinical experience that is not only useful but soon to be in desperately short supply. By participating in non-patient-facing clinical duties, we can still conserve resources. With a little training, we can relieve the more rudimentary medical duties and free up time for skilled medical professionals to fully devote their time to patient care.