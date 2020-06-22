But nursing homes present additional challenges. In a recent testimony before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, one of us presented an analysis showing that the racial composition of a nursing home is a strong predictor of COVID-19 cases and deaths, more important than the nursing home’s quality, staffing, or deficiency ratings. Because racial composition of nursing homes reflects neighborhood composition, and the prevalence of the virus is high in black and Latinx neighborhoods, the virus is more likely to affect nursing homes in black and Latinx neighborhoods. Even after nursing homes banned visitors, staff must continue to go in and out of nursing homes. Nursing homes in these neighborhoods are simply more vulnerable to COVID-19.