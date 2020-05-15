As a geriatrician who has worked in nursing homes for almost 20 years, for me, the case numbers have names. At Renaissance, staff members and I have had to mourn the loss of those who have been in our care for years. We know their families. We know what makes them laugh and when they like to nap. When they die, we cry with the family and we feel the loss as an irreplaceable, empty hole in our community. Then we continue to show up and care for the patients who we have grown to love. But to continue doing so, we need your help.