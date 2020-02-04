“There are hundreds of people [who are] very much suffering” in China, said Lark Yan, a University of Pennsylvania sophomore who penned an opinion piece for the school newspaper urging people not to respond to fear of coronavirus with racism. “I just wish that the general attitude, at least in America, in regards to coronavirus wouldn’t be one of fear of ‘Oh my gosh, what if I get it?’ but more so ‘How are these people doing? Are they OK? How can we help?’”