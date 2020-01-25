Philadelphia has laid out some good-sounding plans but is seemingly missing the voice of important experts: people who are actively using. These voices are natural harm reductionists, know what their community needs, and know how the system is failing them. With these voices, strategies would be more inclusive and extensive to reflect the whole crisis and address drug use beyond opioids. Meaningful, sustainable employment opportunities and supportive housing for active users should also be priorities. As a former injection drug user, a father who lost his son to overdose, and now a community specialist in harm reduction, my experience shows how robust peer programs and housing can offer stability and purpose, while at the same time meeting people where they are.