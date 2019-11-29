Months later, he hit a breaking point. “It was my birthday, I was homeless, and it was like, 10 degrees out,” he said. He had been walking for hours, shaking off a bad reaction to a questionable bag of heroin, trying to stay awake. At 7 a.m., he called O’Donnell. She brought him to Presbyterian within 40 minutes, Kloss said, where doctors found that his frantic walking had worn away the skin on the bottom of his feet.