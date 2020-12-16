For example, in 2011, a year during which more than 41,000 drug-overdose deaths were reported, oxycodone, the narcotic in Percocet, was number one on the list of 15 drugs most likely to be responsible for overdose deaths (5,600). Yet in 2017, despite years of ever-tightening regulations, more than 70,000 people died from overdoses. Even more damning is that in that year, oxycodone-related deaths were little changed at about 6,000, but the drug dropped from first to sixth place on the same list. Hydrocodone, the narcotic in Vicodin (about 3,100), was ninth, followed by Benadryl, which can be purchased over the counter, at 10th.