On January 20th, Biden can order his Department of Justice to drop the suit and to not take enforcement action against a supervised injection site — just like DOJ does with recreational marijuana. Biden’s picks to lead the Center for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky, and Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, are both on the record supporting supervised injection sites. In fact, as the attorney general of California, Becerra joined a brief to the court in support of Safehouse. Whoever Biden pick for Attorney General needs to also be on board.