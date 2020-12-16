From Monday through Friday this week, in recognition of Peco’s failure to act with courage and provide a path toward a livable future, supporters of the Power Local Green Jobs campaign, led by Earth Quaker Action Team and POWER Interfaith, will take part in a week of fasting and spiritual witness. This will culminate in a caravan Friday from the PUC’s offices to the plaza of Peco headquarters at 23rd and Market. As we transition toward a new year, we are pausing to bear witness to the lost opportunities of 2020 and to cultivate the courage and creativity that this new decade will require of us all as we work toward the just, prosperous, and healthy future that our region deserves. We hope Peco is ready to do the same.