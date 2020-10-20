It is absolutely critical that our lawmakers do not further cripple our economy and jeopardize the health of PA residents by decreasing our investment in parks, trails and open space. If we have learned one thing from this crisis, it is that our trails and parks are absolutely vital to the well-being of the mental and physical health of our residents. State park visitation has increased by more than 30% during this pandemic, and trail use is up state-wide by 52%, with some trails seeing 100% to 200% increase in use. Further, trail and park projects are economic stimulators on many fronts, even during this crisis, as these projects continue to infuse millions of dollars into local economies during design and construction, and subsequently by supporting the recreation and hospitality industries and attracting local tourism.